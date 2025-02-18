At Least 30 Killed After Bolivia Bus Plunges Into Ravine
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A passenger bus plunged into an 800-meter-deep abyss in southern Bolivia on Monday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 15, police and local media said
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A passenger bus plunged into an 800-meter-deep abyss in southern Bolivia on Monday, killing at least 30 people and injuring 15, police and local media said.
The bodies of "at least 30" people have been recovered and transported to morgues after the accident near the town of Yocalla, police colonel Victor Benavides told AFP.
The accident happened on a narrow two-way road between the cities of Potosi and Oruro, with the route running along a ravine nearly half a mile deep.
Local news outlet Unitel reported at least 15 people injured in the crash -- including three children -- had been transferred to hospital.
Several were in a serious condition.
It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the bus.
Authorities said their initial theory was that the crash was caused by speeding, with the driver "unable" to control the bus, according to Benavides.
This is the most serious road accident reported in the South American country so far this year.
Nineteen people were killed when another bus careened off a road, also near Potosi, last month.
Bolivia's winding mountain roads are notoriously deadly.
Road accidents kill an average of 1,400 people every year in the country of about 12 million inhabitants, according to government data.
gta/vel/mlr/mlm
Recent Stories
EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities
EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
At least 30 killed after Bolivia bus plunges into ravine8 minutes ago
-
UK court backs £3 bn loan for indebted Thames Water2 hours ago
-
German auto supplier Continental to cut 3,000 more jobs2 hours ago
-
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group2 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan strengthen renewable energy ties with strategic agreement5 hours ago
-
Punjab Home Dept forms provincial committee6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Venture Global Inc.6 hours ago
-
Kazakhstan mine collapse kills seven7 hours ago
-
China says hopes 'all parties' can take part in Ukraine talks7 hours ago
-
Argentina's Milei denies role in 'cryptogate' as prosecutors launch probe7 hours ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, 8 wounded7 hours ago