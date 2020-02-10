UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Killed By Boko Haram Militants In NE Nigeria

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:26 PM

At least 30 killed by Boko Haram militants in NE Nigeria

At least 30 people were killed in an attack by Boko Haram militants in a community located in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, state governor Babagana Zulum said on Monday

ABUJA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 30 people were killed in an attack by Boko Haram militants in a community located in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, state governor Babagana Zulum said on Monday.

An unknown number of women and children were also abducted while at least 18 vehicles including lorries and others conveying foodstuffs were burned down when the gunmen attacked the Auno community in Konduga local government area of the state on Sunday, Zulum told Xinhua.

Several other local residents also sustained injuries during the attack in the community located about 24km north of Maiduguri, the capital of the restive northern state.

The attack started at about 10 p.m. local time on Sunday, with the gunmen blocking the major road leading to the Auno community and raiding surrounding villages.

Zulum, who was on an on-the-spot assessment of the area early Monday, blamed the attack on the Boko Haram militant group. According to him, the attack lasted about five hours, bearing the hallmark of Boko Haram attacks.

