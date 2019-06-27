UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Killed, Dozens Injured In Thunderstorms In East India - Authorities

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:56 PM

At Least 30 Killed, Dozens Injured in Thunderstorms in East India - Authorities

At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries over the last 24 hours in the eastern Indian state of Bihar gripped by powerful thundershowers, local authorities said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) At least 30 people have been killed and dozens more sustained injuries over the last 24 hours in the eastern Indian state of Bihar gripped by powerful thundershowers, local authorities said on Thursday.

According to the authorities, the rough weather that has engulfed the region marks the approach of the monsoon season, which traditionally lasts in India from late June to September.

The local government has already ordered that $6,000 compensation be paid to families of each of the victims.

Bihar was recently suffering from abnormal heat, which claimed dozens of lives over the past few weeks.

