UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Killed In Indonesia Factory Fire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:56 PM

At least 30 killed in Indonesia factory fire

At least 30 people, including three children, were killed in a factory fire in Indonesia on Friday, the country's disaster management agency said

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :At least 30 people, including three children, were killed in a factory fire in Indonesia on Friday, the country's disaster management agency said.

The fire broke out at a gas lighter factory at around 11.30 a.m. local time (1830 GMT) in Binjali district of North Sumatra province, according to the Regional Disaster Management Agency.

Riadil Lubis, head of the agency, told Anadolu Agency the victims died after being trapped inside the factory.

"30 bodies have been taken to hospitals for identification," Riadil said, adding the fire is under control now, but the cause of the incident is still unknown.

The agency together with the police and the local government will explore the legality of the factory, he said and added they will also investigate the presence of three children at the factory.

Related Topics

Fire Police Died Indonesia Gas Government

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

2 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

2 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

9 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

7 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.