At Least 30 Killed In Kenya Anti-government Protests: HRW

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM

At least 30 killed in Kenya anti-government protests: HRW

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) At least 30 people died in protests in Kenya this week sparked by a government drive to substantially raise taxes in the East African country, Human Rights Watch said Saturday.

"Kenyan security forces shot directly into crowds of protesters on June 25(Tuesday), including protesters who were fleeing," the NGO said in a statement.

"Although there is no confirmation on the exact number of people killed in Nairobi and other towns, Human Rights Watch found that at least 30 people had been killed on that day based on witness accounts, publicly available information, hospital and mortuary records in Nairobi as well as witness accounts," the statement said.

"Shooting directly into crowds without justification, including as protesters try to flee, is completely unacceptable under Kenyan and international law," said Otsieno Namwaya, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

"The Kenyan authorities need to make clear to their forces that they should be protecting peaceful protesters and that impunity for police violence can no longer be tolerated," Namwaya added.

