UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 Killed In Presidential Palace Security Camp Clashes In Yemen's Aden - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:00 AM

At Least 30 Killed in Presidential Palace Security Camp Clashes in Yemen's Aden - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 30 people were killed during clashes inside a camp of security forces of the presidential palace in Yemen's city of Aden, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, on Saturday amid fighting between separatist and government forces there.

The clashes erupted in the fourth brigade of the security forces, the reports added.

The sources told Al Arabiya that the separatist Southern Transitional Council had taken control of the camp.

The clashes in Aden, where the country's internationally recognized authorities temporary seat, have been underway since Wednesday.

Related Topics

Yemen Aden Government

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

4 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

4 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

4 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

4 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.