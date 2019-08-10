MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) At least 30 people were killed during clashes inside a camp of security forces of the presidential palace in Yemen's city of Aden, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources, on Saturday amid fighting between separatist and government forces there.

The clashes erupted in the fourth brigade of the security forces, the reports added.

The sources told Al Arabiya that the separatist Southern Transitional Council had taken control of the camp.

The clashes in Aden, where the country's internationally recognized authorities temporary seat, have been underway since Wednesday.