At Least 30 Killed, Over 2,500 Injured in Beirut Blast - Health Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The massive blast that rocked the port of Beirut on Tuesday evening left at least 30 people killed and more than 2,500 others injured, Hamad Hasan said.

"According to preliminary information, the blast that rocked Beirut resulted in 30 deaths and over 2,500 injuries," Hasan said, as quoted by local news outlets.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmy said that the main cause of the blast remains unknown. The port area was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives,