STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) At least 30 lawmakers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have challeged the credentials of Russia's delegation to the legislature, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to call into question the credentials of Russia's delegation on significant grounds," Emanuelis Zingeris, a member of Lithuania's delegation said at the session.

The lawmakers to challenge Russia's credentials came from five different national delegations.

Now, according to PACE regulations, the issue has been referred to the monitoring commission, which will prepare a report on the subject to be debated at a plenary session.