UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 PACE Lawmakers Challenge Russia's Credentials To Legislature

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:35 PM

At Least 30 PACE Lawmakers Challenge Russia's Credentials to Legislature

At least 30 lawmakers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have challeged the credentials of Russia's delegation to the legislature, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) At least 30 lawmakers from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) have challeged the credentials of Russia's delegation to the legislature, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"On behalf of my colleagues, I would like to call into question the credentials of Russia's delegation on significant grounds," Emanuelis Zingeris, a member of Lithuania's delegation said at the session.

The lawmakers to challenge Russia's credentials came from five different national delegations.

Now, according to PACE regulations, the issue has been referred to the monitoring commission, which will prepare a report on the subject to be debated at a plenary session.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia Europe Lithuania From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

19 minutes ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

49 minutes ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

2 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

2 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

2 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.