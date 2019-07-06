At Least 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces in Gaza - Health Ministry

(@imziishan)

At least 30 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) At least 30 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with the Israeli military near the Gaza Strip border, Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Qidra told Sputnik.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started the continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel. Albeit the protests significantly diminished in scope after the conflict parties, with the mediation of Egypt and the United Nations, managed to negotiate easing the Gaza Strip blockade in April, protests continue to take place weekly on Fridays.

"Thirty Palestinians were injured on the 65th Friday [of the Great March of Return] in clashes with the Israeli military on the border of the Gaza Strip, the condition of two of them is serious," Qidra said.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Since March 30, 2018, hundreds of Palestinians were killed and thousands were injured in clashes with the Israeli troops.