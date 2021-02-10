UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 People Detained In Athens During Anti-Education Bill Protest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:20 PM

Greece's riot police have detained at least 30 people during a protest in central Athens against an education reform bill that is being debated by the parliament, Greek media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Greece's riot police have detained at least 30 people during a protest in central Athens against an education reform bill that is being debated by the parliament, Greek media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Greek Kathimerini e-newspaper, some 3,000-4,000 people attended the protest, having rallied from near the Acropolis to the parliament building.

Police reportedly sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd as the rally was taking off.

Protesters included university students and unions representing school teachers, among others, who took to the streets to demand that the bill be revised, according to the report. In particular, they are opposed to the bill's provision on mandatory police presence on campuses.

Main roads and a subway station in Athens' center reportedly remain closed to traffic.

