At Least 30 People Injured in Train Collision in Southern India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) At least 30 people were injured as two trains collided at Kacheguda Railway Station in India's southern city of Hyderabad, media reported on Monday.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, one of the trains involved in the crash was the Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System's commuter train, while the other was the Hundry Express that came from Kurnool, a city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

The railway authorities are yet to find out the cause of the accident. A high-level inquiry into the case has already been ordered.

No deaths have been reported so far. The injured have been transported to hospitals for treatment.