At Least 30 People Killed, 156 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Hit Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 30 people were killed, while 156 more were wounded due to the powerful earthquake that has recently struck off the coast of Indonesia's eastern Seram Island, media reported, citing the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure.

A large 6.5 magnitude earthquake was detected eight kilometers (4.

9 miles) to the southeast of the settlement of Kairatu, located in the south of Seram island, at 23:46 GMT on Wednesday. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 29.9 kilometers. Previous media reports indicated that 20 people were killed and 100 were wounded due to the quake.

About 25,000 people were forced to flee their homes for shelters, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency relief works continues with a quick response task force keeps assisting the administration of Maluku province in relief efforts, the media added.