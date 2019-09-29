UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 People Killed, 156 Injured As Powerful Earthquake Hit Indonesia - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

At Least 30 People Killed, 156 Injured as Powerful Earthquake Hit Indonesia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 30 people were killed, while 156 more were wounded due to the powerful earthquake that has recently struck off the coast of Indonesia's eastern Seram Island, media reported, citing the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure.

A large 6.5 magnitude earthquake was detected eight kilometers (4.

9 miles) to the southeast of the settlement of Kairatu, located in the south of Seram island, at 23:46 GMT on Wednesday. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 29.9 kilometers. Previous media reports indicated that 20 people were killed and 100 were wounded due to the quake.

About 25,000 people were forced to flee their homes for shelters, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency relief works continues with a quick response task force keeps assisting the administration of Maluku province in relief efforts, the media added.

Related Topics

Earthquake Indonesia Media

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

UAE Press: Eliminating N-weapons a global duty

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

9 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

11 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.