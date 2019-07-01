UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 30 People Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In India's Jammu And Kashmir - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:40 AM

At Least 30 People Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge in India's Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) At least 30 people were killed, while seven others were severely injured on Monday after a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Express reported.

The newspaper added, citing sources, that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle on a curve.

Earlier in the day, other media reported, citing local police, that the bus was heading from the village of Keshwan to the town of Kishtwar.

Related Topics

India Injured Police Driver Vehicle Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2019

26 minutes ago

Participants of ISA&#039;s joint security exercise ..

10 hours ago

UN Secretary General tours world&#039;s largest so ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tuvalu PM

11 hours ago

World&#039;s largest snow park to open in Abu Dhab ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.