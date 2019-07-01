At Least 30 People Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In India's Jammu And Kashmir - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:40 AM
NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) At least 30 people were killed, while seven others were severely injured on Monday after a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Express reported.
The newspaper added, citing sources, that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle on a curve.
Earlier in the day, other media reported, citing local police, that the bus was heading from the village of Keshwan to the town of Kishtwar.