NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) At least 30 people were killed, while seven others were severely injured on Monday after a bus fell into a gorge in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Express reported.

The newspaper added, citing sources, that the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle on a curve.

Earlier in the day, other media reported, citing local police, that the bus was heading from the village of Keshwan to the town of Kishtwar.