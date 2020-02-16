UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 People Killed In Attack On Villages In Northern Nigeria - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 AM

At Least 30 People Killed in Attack on Villages in Northern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) At least 30 people were killed in attacks on two villages in the northern Nigerian state of Katsina, local media report.

The attacks were carried out by gang members on Friday evening, The Punch daily said. Most of the 30 people who died in the attacks were elderly people and children.

According to the newspaper, the two villages are currently being protected by police and military.

Boko Haram, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), has been carrying out regular attacks in Nigeria.

Earlier this month, suspected Boko Haram militants killed at least 30 people in a village in the Nigerian northeastern state of Borno.

