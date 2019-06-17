At Least 30 People Killed in Bombing Attack in Northeastern Nigeria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) As many as 30 people were killed and 42 others sustained injuries as a result of a bombing attack in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno in the early hours of Monday, local media reported, citing local emergency management authority.

A total of three blasts triggered by improvised explosive devices are believed to have occurred in Borno village at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday (19:50 GMT), the Daily Trust news portal reported. The attack was reportedly carried out while people were watching a football match on a large screen.

Local authorities initially estimated that at least 17 people, including a police officer, had lost their lives in the attack, the news portal reported.

The bombing attack was allegedly perpetrated by two women and a man, the media added. According to the news portal, the attack has not been claimed by anyone so far.

At the same time, the Boko Haram terrorist organization, which has been involved in an armed conflict with the Nigerian government and has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), is known to be active in northeastern Nigeria.

The attack took place just a few days after local media reported that at least 35 people had been killed as a result of an attack by gunmen on three villages in the north of the country.