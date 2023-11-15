At least 30 people killed in Indian Kashmir bus crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Srinagar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) At least 30 people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday when a passenger bus skidded off a mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge, police said.

The accident took place on a remote road in the Doda area, about 200 kilometres (124 miles) southeast of the region's capital Srinagar.

"Thirty passengers have died in the accident, caused by the driver's negligence by hitting the crash bar of the road," senior police officer Sunil Gupta told AFP.

"The bus tumbled down the mountain some 250 metres (800 feet)."

More than 25 people were also injured in the crash, Gupta said.

A video clip from the site showed a grisly scene of several dead bodies, as rescuers tried to help the injured.

Police said they feared the death toll could rise, with many badly hurt.