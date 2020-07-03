UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 People Killed In Militants' Attack In Southern Mali - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:30 AM

At Least 30 People Killed in Militants' Attack in Southern Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) At least 30 people have died as a result of militants' attack on four villages in southern Mali, media reported.

The attack took place in the Bankass area in the Mopti Region on Wednesday.

According to the Mali Jet news outlet, the attackers arrived from the Baye area, near the border with Burkina Faso, on four vehicles.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

