At Least 300 People Killed In Recent Unrest In Iran - IRGC Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 11:40 AM

At Least 300 People Killed in Recent Unrest in Iran - IRGC Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) At least 300 have been killed in recent unrest in Iran following mass protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who passed away while in police custody, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said on Tuesday.

"More than 300 people died in recent riots due to the fact that we were unable to distinguish between enemies and those who stood on our side," as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

