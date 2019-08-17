UrduPoint.com
At Least 300 Tourists Stranded Due To Mudslides In Denali National Park In Alaska

Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

At least 300 tourists have been stranded in Denali National Park, a US park and preserve located in Alaska, due to mudslides, the park said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) At least 300 tourists have been stranded in Denali National Park, a US park and preserve located in Alaska, due to mudslides, the park said.

"The Denali Park Road is closed to all traffic at mile 30 due to unsafe conditions.

The closure is due to a culvert washout and several moderately sized mudslides that have covered the road in debris flows. Joint Venture drivers began reporting multiple slides along the road, at Polychrome Pass... Approximately 300 day visitors to the park are currently west of Polychrome Pass," the statement from the park said late on Friday.

The park and preserve cover some 9,400 square miles. A popular tourist spot, the park receives hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

