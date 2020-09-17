(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) At least 3,000 volunteers will take part in the third stage of trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia's research center Vector, when its efficiency will be studied, the head of the center's zoonotic infectious and flu department said on Thursday.

"At least 3,000 volunteers will be invited to take part in the third stage, when vaccine efficiency will be studied," Alexander Ryzhikov said in a live-stream on Instagram.

He also noted that the vaccine was showing quite a steady reaction to mutations of the virus.