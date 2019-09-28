At Least 31 Bombs Discovered in Kandahar on Eve of Afghan Presidential Vote - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least 31 explosive devices were discovered and destroyed in the embattled Kandahar province on the eve of the Afghan presidential election, Kandahar Governor spokesman Ahmad Baheer Ahmadi told Sputnik

"Yesterday evening 31 bombs were discovered and [subsequently] destroyed," he said.

The Afghans are heading to polls in the country's presidential election amid fears of violence following threats by the Taliban. The group has repeatedly vowed to disrupt the election process.