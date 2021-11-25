At Least 31 Migrants Died as Result of Shipwreck Near France - Interior Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) A boat with migrants has sunk in the Strait of Dover near the French shore, leaving at least 31 people dead, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

There were 33 people on board, two of them have survived but their lives are still in danger, Darmanin told the BFM tv broadcaster.

The minister added that police had arrested four people, who are suspected of organizing the illegal transfer of migrants.

According to BFM TV, the migrants tried to reach the United Kingdom.

Causes of the incident remain unknown.