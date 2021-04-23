At Least 32 Crew Members Test Positive for COVID on South Korean Military Vessel - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) At least 32 sailors of South Korea's Gojunbong landing ship tested positive for COVID-19 in the first such massive outbreak on a military vessel, Yonhap news Agency reported on Friday, citing sources in the defense ministry.

According to the agency, a naval officer requested to be tested after learning that his child's kindergarten teacher was infected and the result came back positive. Then all 84 crew members from the ship underwent PCR testing, resulting in 31 other positive cases, while another four are waiting for their results.

The rest tested negative.

During an emergency meeting earlier on Friday, Suh Wook, the defense minister, ordered stricter measures against the infection in order to prevent rising infection among the rest of staff, including by regularly conducting PCR tests on service members.

South Korea has so far registered over 117,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,811 deaths caused by the disease.