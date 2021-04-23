UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 32 Crew Members Test Positive For COVID On South Korean Military Vessel - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:00 PM

At Least 32 Crew Members Test Positive for COVID on South Korean Military Vessel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) At least 32 sailors of South Korea's Gojunbong landing ship tested positive for COVID-19 in the first such massive outbreak on a military vessel, Yonhap news Agency reported on Friday, citing sources in the defense ministry.

According to the agency, a naval officer requested to be tested after learning that his child's kindergarten teacher was infected and the result came back positive. Then all 84 crew members from the ship underwent PCR testing, resulting in 31 other positive cases, while another four are waiting for their results.

The rest tested negative.

During an emergency meeting earlier on Friday, Suh Wook, the defense minister, ordered stricter measures against the infection in order to prevent rising infection among the rest of staff, including by regularly conducting PCR tests on service members.

South Korea has so far registered over 117,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,811 deaths caused by the disease. 

Related Topics

South Korea All From

Recent Stories

Shaniera prays for India after rapid increase in C ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19: Canada bans passengers flights from Indi ..

57 minutes ago

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.