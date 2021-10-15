At Least 32 Dead, 53 Wounded In Afghan Shiite Mosque Blast: Medic
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:07 PM
Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.
"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.