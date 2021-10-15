At least 32 dead, 53 wounded in Afghan Shiite mosque blast: medic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.

"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.