At Least 32 Dead, 53 Wounded In Afghan Shiite Mosque Blast: Medic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:07 PM

At least 32 dead, 53 wounded in Afghan Shiite mosque blast: medic

At least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :At least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded when an explosion hit a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar on Friday, a doctor told AFP.

"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," the medic in the southern city's central hospital said.

