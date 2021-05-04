UrduPoint.com
At Least 32 Dead After Armed Attack In Burkina Faso's North - Source

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) At least 32 people have been killed and 17 others have sustained injuries in an armed attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Niger, a military source told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the source, the assault has forced dozens of residents to flee to the border.

The Sahel is one of the most problematic regions in Africa, plagued by terrorist activities and illegal migration. A week ago, gunmen attacked an anti-poacher patrol in Burkina Faso's east, killing three EU nationals and a local soldier

On Sunday, 16 soldiers were killed in an armed attack in western Niger, while two more were kidnapped, a source in the country's security forces told Sputnik.

