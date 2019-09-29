At Least 32 People Killed in 113 Attacks Across Afghanistan on Election Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 32 people were killed and 123 more injured in 113 attacks across Afghanistan on the day of the presidential election, national media reported on Saturday.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, the Taliban Islamist movement claimed responsibility for at least 64 attacks.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday to elect the country's president in an election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots.

The Taliban said earlier on Saturday that the group had blocked access to polling places in some provinces, preventing local residents from voting.