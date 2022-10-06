MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) A former policeman shot dead at least 32 people, mostly children, at a nursery in the province of Nong Bua Lamphu in northeast Thailand on Thursday, media reported.

Many others were injured, according to the Thaiger newspaper.

The shooting was reportedly carried out by 34-year-old Panya Khamrap, former policeman fired in 2021.

The perpetrator managed to escape in a pickup truck, according to the media outlet. The Thai police are trying to track him down.