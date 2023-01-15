At Least 32 People Killed in Passenger Plane Crash in Nepal - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2023) At least 32 people have died in a crash of a passenger plane in Nepal on Sunday, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

According to the newspaper, some 32 bodies have already been found at the crash site in Pokhara, with the rescue operation still ongoing.

The Russian embassy in Nepal stated that four citizens of Russia had been on board of the plane, with their fate yet to be clarified.

The ATR 72 passenger plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports. The plane that belonged to Nepal-based Yeti Airlines had 68 passengers and four crew members on board, according to the airlines' spokesperson.