NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Morocco 's Navy Coast Guard units have rescued the lives of 329 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea who were trying to reach Spain on "traditional-made boats," the Royal Moroccan Navy reported on Tuesday.

"The Royal Navy's Coast Guard units work tirelessly, day and night, from 10 to 13 October to rescue at least 329 undocumented migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, who tried to make this dangerous journey on traditional-made boats," the navy said in a statement.

The navy also added that among those rescued were 49 women, several minors and children. They were then brought to the country's ports of Tangier, Al Hoceima, Nador and Ksar es-Seghir after receiving the necessary treatment on the board of the Royal Navy Coast Guard units.

Morocco has become one of the main transit countries for migrants, due to it being just 7 miles from Spain.