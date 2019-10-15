UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 329 Migrants Rescued By Morocco's Coast Guard In Mediterranean Sea - Royal Navy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:32 PM

At Least 329 Migrants Rescued by Morocco's Coast Guard in Mediterranean Sea - Royal Navy

Morocco's Navy Coast Guard units have rescued the lives of 329 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea who were trying to reach Spain on "traditional-made boats," the Royal Moroccan Navy reported on Tuesday

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Morocco's Navy Coast Guard units have rescued the lives of 329 migrants in the Mediterranean Sea who were trying to reach Spain on "traditional-made boats," the Royal Moroccan Navy reported on Tuesday.

"The Royal Navy's Coast Guard units work tirelessly, day and night, from 10 to 13 October to rescue at least 329 undocumented migrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, who tried to make this dangerous journey on traditional-made boats," the navy said in a statement.

The navy also added that among those rescued were 49 women, several minors and children. They were then brought to the country's ports of Tangier, Al Hoceima, Nador and Ksar es-Seghir after receiving the necessary treatment on the board of the Royal Navy Coast Guard units.

Morocco has become one of the main transit countries for migrants, due to it being just 7 miles from Spain.

Related Topics

Africa Tangier Spain Morocco October Women From

Recent Stories

Man dies in Quetta firing

3 minutes ago

Cuba to Present Annual Resolution Calling to End U ..

3 minutes ago

Indian army violates ceasefire with LoC, leaves tw ..

22 minutes ago

Wire thief electrocuted in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

976th annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakhsh to begin on F ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Corporation officials ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.