At Least 33 People Dead Amid Devastating US West Coast Wildfires - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) At least 33 people have died across three states and dozens of others remain missing amid unprecedented wildfires on the US West Coast, local media and firefighters report.

According to the Sunday situation report from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), a total of 22 people have been killed by wildfires in the state so far.

"Since August 15, when California's fire activity elevated, there have been 22 fatalities and over 4,100 structures destroyed," Cal Fire said, specifying that "over 16,750 firefighters continue working to gain containment on the 29 major wildfires across California.

"

Tens of thousands of people in California, Oregon and Washington have been forced to evacuate amid the wildfires, NBC said on Sunday.

In Oregon, the death toll from the fires currently stands at ten, according to a Saturday report from The Oregonian. At least one dozen people are missing in Oregon.

In Washington, a 1-year-old boy was reported to have died amid the fires, according to NBC.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a Twitter statement on Saturday that US President Donald Trump was going to visit California on Monday, to get briefed on the wildfire situation.

More Stories From World

