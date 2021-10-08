At Least 33 People Injured as 2 Passenger Trains Collide in Tunisia - Tunisian Railways

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) At least 33 people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger trains in Tunisia, a spokesperson for the Tunisian Railways said.

According to the Mosaique FM radio broadcaster, the incident took place in the city of Ben Arous on late Thursday.

"A suburban train that was heading from a southern suburb has slammed into a train that was standing at the Megrine Riadh terminal, which left 33 people injured," the spokesperson told the TAP news agency.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.