At Least 33 Taliban Militants Killed in Security Operation in East Afghanistan - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) At least 33 Taliban militants have been killed and five more injured in a security operation in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, the Afghan military said in a statement.

According to the 4th Infantry Brigade of the 201st Selab Corps, the Taliban attacked its security posts in the Hashim Khel area of the Sherzad district, after which the security forces launched a retaliatory operation.

Officials also said that the bodies of 16 militants, seven AK-47 assault rifles and a grenade launcher remained in the battle zone.

The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.