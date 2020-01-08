UrduPoint.com
At Least 335 Sudanese Refugees Detained In Niger - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

At Least 335 Sudanese Refugees Detained in Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Authorities in Niger have detained at least 335 Sudanese asylum seekers who are accused of burning down a refugee camp on the outskirts of the northern city of Agadez, media reported.

Officials said that the camp was burned down following a protest by around 1,000 refugees in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office (UNHCR), Al Jazeera broadcaster reported late Tuesday.

The broadcaster added, citing UNHCR, that these refugees were protesting poor conditions and were demanding relocation to Europe.

