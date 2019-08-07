UrduPoint.com
At Least 34 People Injured In Car Bomb Explosion In Afghanistan's Kabul - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

At Least 34 People Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Afghanistan's Kabul - Health Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) At least 34 people were injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said.

"As a result of an explosion in District 6th, Kabul City, 34 wounded (including women) have been evacuated to our hospitals by Kabul Ambulance," Mayar wrote on Twitter.

Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the information about the bombing.

"At around 09.04 a.m. [04:34 GMT], an explosive-laden vehicle struck the first entrance of police HQ of district six," Rahimi said in a message sent to media outlets.

He also refuted reports that militants had entered the scene.

"The reports of militants [who] entered the scene are incorrect, there was only the car bombing," Rahimi stressed.

