At Least 35 Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Ambush in Badghis Province - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least 35 Afghan soldiers have been killed in a Taliban ambush in the northwestern Afghan province of Badghis, with seven more taken hostage, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The ambush took place Wednesday night in Ab Kamari District at Maida Qul area, the soldiers were heading from Ghor province to Ab Kamari District in Badghis province.

Thirty-five members of special forces were killed and seven more captured," the source said.

On Wednesday, Badghis Governor Abdul Ghafoor Malekzai in turn reported that 25 soldiers had been killed in the attack.

According to the source, reinforcements were not deployed timely, which caused the massive casualties.

"After ambush, the Air Force bombed the area killing almost 50 Taliban militants," the source added.

The Taliban have already claimed responsibility for the ambush, claiming that it killed 39 commandos and captured 16 more.