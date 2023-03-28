UrduPoint.com

At Least 35 Migrants Killed In Fire At Mexican Immigration Center On US Border - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) At least 35 migrants were killed and about 100 were injured in a fire that broke out at a Mexican immigration center on the US border, media reported on Tuesday.

The fire occurred at the National Migration Institute (INM) building in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, the Excelsior newspaper said, adding that about 100 people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, with some in critical condition.

The fire reportedly broke out at a detention facility for migrants who tried to illegally cross the border into the United States. It was set by the migrants themselves, who tried to escape.

