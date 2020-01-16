At Least 35 People Injured in Clashes Near Russian Embassy in Beirut - Red Cross

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) At least 35 people have been injured in violent clashes between police and protesters near the Russian Embassy in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

On late Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the clashes between police and protesters had erupted near the Russian diplomatic mission in Beirut. The embassy's press service told Sputnik that no employees of the diplomatic mission had been injured in the incident.

"As for the moment, 35 people have been injured, they have been hospitalized.

Ten people received assistance at the site," the Red Cross said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The Wednesday clashes are just one more episode in the ongoing unrest in Lebanon, which started on October 17, following the government's intent to introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Even though the controversial measure was scrapped and the government of Saad Hariri resigned, people have remained in the streets to demand reforms amid a protracted economic and financial crisis.