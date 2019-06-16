UrduPoint.com
At Least 35 People Killed In Attack By Gunmen In North Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 07:20 PM

At Least 35 People Killed in Attack by Gunmen in North Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) At least 35 people were killed in Nigeria as a result of gunmen attacking three villages in the north of the country, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the Daily Trust news outlet, a gang of men on motorcycles drove into the Kwallido, Tungar Kahau and Gidan Wawa villages in the Zamfara state and fired at local farmers.

The news outlet could not reach the state police spokesperson for comment.

