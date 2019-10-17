UrduPoint.com
At Least 35 People Killed In Bus Accident In Western Saudi Arabia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

At Least 35 People Killed in Bus Accident in Western Saudi Arabia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) At least 35 were killed and four others were wounded in a bus accident in the west of Saudi Arabia, media reported, citing police, early on Thursday.

The SPA news agency reported, citing a police spokesperson, that the bus had crashed into a heavy vehicle in the settlement of Al Akhal in the Medina region.

The police spokesperson said that there were citizens of several Arab and Asian countries inside the bus.

The probe into the accident is underway.

