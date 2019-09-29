UrduPoint.com
At Least 36 Killed In Road Accident In Eastern China - Police

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:40 AM

At Least 36 Killed in Road Accident in Eastern China - Police

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) At least 36 people were killed and 36 more injured as a result of a serious road accident in the Chinese eastern province of Jiangsu, local police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning in the Chinese city-county of Yixing, when a bus carrying 69 passengers swerved into oncoming traffic and crashed into a truck.

According to the preliminary information, the accident was possibly caused by the tire burst.

