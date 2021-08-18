UrduPoint.com

At Least 37 Civilians Killed In Attack On Village In Western Niger - UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:09 PM

At Least 37 Civilians Killed in Attack on Village in Western Niger - UNICEF

At least 37 civilians were killed in the latest attack in western Niger on Monday, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least 37 civilians were killed in the latest attack in western Niger on Monday, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said in a statement.

"UNICEF is deeply shocked and outraged by the terrible attacks against children and families by unidentified armed groups in the village of Darey-dey... in western Niger that took place on 16 August 2021. We are saddened to confirm that at least 37 civilians - including thirteen children aged 15 to 17 and four women - were killed and several others were injured," Poirier said on Wednesday.

Poirier pointed out this was the third attack on this village this year and the conditions on the ground remain extremely dangerous for children.

"Insecurity is spreading at a rapid pace in Niger. Attacks in the region of Tillabery, and along the borders with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have led to significant displacement and continue to wreak havoc on the lives of hundreds of thousands of children," Poirier said.

UNICEF remains committed to take all measures to ensure the safety of children and their families and to reduce the suffering of the victims and strongly urges all parties to stop attacks on children and their families and keep them out of harm's way, Poirier added.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Mali Burkina Faso Niger Nigeria August Women All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment B ..

US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment Body - Centers for Disease Cont ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh ..

Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

1 minute ago
 9th Muharram procession culminated peacefully in K ..

9th Muharram procession culminated peacefully in Karachi

1 minute ago
 10,000 security personnel to maintain high vigilan ..

10,000 security personnel to maintain high vigilance during Ashura in Balochista ..

1 minute ago
 Putin, Raisi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kr ..

Putin, Raisi Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

6 minutes ago
 US Authorizes COVID-19 Booster for All Americans S ..

US Authorizes COVID-19 Booster for All Americans Starting Sept 20 - Health Dept

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.