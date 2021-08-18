At Least 37 Civilians Killed in Attack on Village in Western Niger - UNICEF

At least 37 civilians were killed in the latest attack in western Niger on Monday, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said in a statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) At least 37 civilians were killed in the latest attack in western Niger on Monday, UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa Marie-Pierre Poirier said in a statement.

"UNICEF is deeply shocked and outraged by the terrible attacks against children and families by unidentified armed groups in the village of Darey-dey... in western Niger that took place on 16 August 2021. We are saddened to confirm that at least 37 civilians - including thirteen children aged 15 to 17 and four women - were killed and several others were injured," Poirier said on Wednesday.

Poirier pointed out this was the third attack on this village this year and the conditions on the ground remain extremely dangerous for children.

"Insecurity is spreading at a rapid pace in Niger. Attacks in the region of Tillabery, and along the borders with Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria have led to significant displacement and continue to wreak havoc on the lives of hundreds of thousands of children," Poirier said.

UNICEF remains committed to take all measures to ensure the safety of children and their families and to reduce the suffering of the victims and strongly urges all parties to stop attacks on children and their families and keep them out of harm's way, Poirier added.