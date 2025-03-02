At Least 37 Dead In Bolivia After Two Buses Collide: Police
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2025 | 09:30 AM
La Paz, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Two passenger buses collided Saturday on a highway in southern Bolivia, leaving at least 37 people dead including four minors, police said, in the country's worst bus accident to date this year.
"So far we have 37 confirmed deaths," Colonel Wilson Flores told AFP of the crash near the city of Uyuni in the department of Potosi.
Another 41 people were injured and transported to hospitals, police said in a later update, raising the toll from 30.
Among the victims were at least two foreigners: an 80-year-old Peruvian woman and a three-year-old German girl. The other three deceased minors were aged 13, 15 and 17.
The accident occurred on a narrow two-way road early Saturday.
One of the buses was heading to the city of Oruro, the scene this weekend of the Oruro Carnival, one of the largest festivals in Latin America that attracts tens of thousands of people.
It is still unclear what caused the accident, but police said that one of the buses had veered into the opposite lane.
Officials also said one of the drivers, who survived the crash in grave condition, had "alcohol breath," so a blood test was performed.
Bolivia's winding mountain roads are notoriously deadly.
Road accidents kill an average of 1,400 people every year in the country of about 12 million inhabitants, according to government data.
Saturday's accident comes less than two weeks after at least 30 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into an 800-meter-deep ravine in southern Bolivia between the cities of Potosi and Oruro.
In January, another nineteen people were killed when a bus careened off a road, also near Potosi.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
More Stories From World
-
Man City survive Plymouth scare, Palace's Mateta hospitalised in Millwall win2 minutes ago
-
Tens of thousands rally against leader of flood-hit Spain region2 minutes ago
-
Hockey icon Wayne Gretzky faces backlash in Canada over Trump support2 minutes ago
-
At least 37 dead in Bolivia after two buses collide: police2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results2 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 minutes ago
-
Man City survive FA Cup scare as O'Reilly sinks Plymouth2 minutes ago
-
Billing saves Napoli in draw with Serie A title rivals Inter2 minutes ago
-
Alvarez takes Atletico top with narrow Bilbao win2 minutes ago
-
Atletico go top after Real Madrid stumble at Betis2 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table8 hours ago