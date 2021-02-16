At least 37 dead in India bus accident: police

At least 37 passengers were killed when a bus plunged into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police told AFP

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 37 passengers were killed when a bus plunged into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police told AFP.

"We have so far found 37 bodies and they have been sent for autopsy. Search and rescue operations are underway," said district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh.

The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers.