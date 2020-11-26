UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 37 Killed As Bus, Truck Crash In Brazil

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:46 AM

At least 37 killed as bus, truck crash in Brazil

At least 37 people were killed and 15 injured Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in southeastern Brazil, police said

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 37 people were killed and 15 injured Wednesday when a bus and a truck crashed in southeastern Brazil, police said.

The bus, which was carrying workers at a textile factory, collided with the truck early in the morning on a highway outside the town of Taguai, in Sao Paulo state, police said.

The death toll, initially reported as 32, was expected to rise further, state police said in a statement.

"We know there are more victims in the wreckage of the vehicles, but we don't know how many," it said.

A police source told AFP that when rescue workers arrived at the scene, "there were bodies everywhere." "It was impossible to tell who had been in the truck and who had been in the bus," he said.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Rescue workers were still treating victims at the scene. Taguai is about 340 kilometers (210 miles) west of Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city and economic capital.

Local media reports said there were 53 people on the bus.

The truck driver reportedly survived the crash.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Vehicles Sao Paulo Brazil Textile Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

3 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

3 hours ago

Economy heading in right direction: Hafeez Shaikh

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.