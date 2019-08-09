UrduPoint.com
At Least 37 Killed In Intercommunal Clashes In Chad - President

Fri 09th August 2019

At Least 37 Killed in Intercommunal Clashes in Chad - President

At least 37 people were killed this week in clashes over land between farmers and camel herders in the northeastern Chadian province of Ouaddai, President Idriss Deby said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) At least 37 people were killed this week in clashes over land between farmers and camel herders in the northeastern Chadian province of Ouaddai, President Idriss Deby said Friday.

"Three days ago, 37 Chadians were killed in Ouaddai as a result of intercommunal conflicts," he was quoted as saying at a press conference by the Alwihda Info news website.

The president reportedly said that such conflicts threatened the unity of the central African nation and blamed the mortality on the proliferation of weapons in the area bordering Sudan.

