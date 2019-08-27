UrduPoint.com
At Least 37 People Killed, 200 Injured In Tribal Clashes In Sudan's East - Reports

Tue 27th August 2019

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) A total of 37 people were killed and over 200 received injuries as a result of violent clashes between tribes in Sudan's east, media reported, citing medics.

According to the medics, as cited by the Sudan Tribune, the clashes between the tribes of Bani Amer and Nuba broke out in Sudan's Port Sudan last Thursday. It is unknown what triggered the clashes.

The injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals, the outlet said.

On Sunday, following the clashes, Sudan's newly-formed Sovereign Council announced a state of emergency in the Red Sea state and dismissed the governor of the state, as well as the state's chief of security services, for their failure effectively resolve the conflict.

Additionally, the council ordered an investigation into the violence, saying that those responsible for the clashes would be punished and the victims would be compensated.

