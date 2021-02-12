At Least 37 Taliban Fighters Killed in During Operation Led by Afghan Forces - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Thirty-seven Taliban militants have been killed in the airstrikes and ambushes in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, governor Ziaulhaq Amarkhil said on Friday.

According to Amarkhil, 31 insurgents were killed in the Zawa area of the Khogyani district, while six others were killed in the province's Sherzad district.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue fighting despite months of peace talks in Doha. The new US administration's decision to review the Trump-era peace deal with the Islamist movement, which envisaged conditional American troop pullout by May 2021, has added extra uncertainty to the negotiations.