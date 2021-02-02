At Least 37 Taliban Militants Killed by Afghan Forces in Kandahar, Kunduz - Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) At least 37 Taliban insurgents were killed by the Afghan armed forces during a series of raids in the provinces of Kandahar and Kunduz, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

In Kandahar province, 25 militants were killed in the districts of Arghandab and Dand after the military launched several preemptive strikes on Monday.

"Defense and security forces targeted the Taliban, backed by the support of the air force, and killed 25 Taliban [militants] and wounded 3 others," the ministry said in a statement.

An attack in the Imam Sahib district of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province also left at least 12 Taliban insurgents dead, the ministry added, noting that several high-ranking guards of a local Taliban official were also killed in the attack.

The Afghan armed forces and the Taliban continue to engage in clashes across the country despite the start of peace negotiations back in September.

In mid-January, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the insurgent group was "very serious" about continuing the negotiations and implementing a peace agreement.