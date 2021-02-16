UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 38 Killed In Bus Accident In Central India - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:35 PM

At Least 38 Killed in Bus Accident in Central India - Reports

At least 38 people were killed as a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after the driver lost control of the vehicle, News 18 reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) At least 38 people were killed as a bus fell into a canal in Sidhi district of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh after the driver lost control of the vehicle, news 18 reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 07:30 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) in Rampur Naikin area. The bus, carrying 54 people, was traveling from Sidhi district to Satna, but the driver changed the original route to avoid a traffic jam. As he lost control of the vehicle, it fell into the canal. The rescue services arrived soon after and extracted the bus from the water with a crane. Seven people, including the driver, were saved by the State Disaster Response Fund team.

"What has happened is extremely tragic. Rescue work is already on. Two ministers are on their way to the site. Families of those who have died will be given a compensation of �� 5 lakh [$6,874]. The entire state is standing with those affected," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated in a video message.

However, the number of casualties is still expected to rise as the vehicle was severely overcrowded, the police told News 18. To help with the rescue operation, the water from the nearby Bansagar dam was stopped.

Related Topics

India Accident Chief Minister Police Water Driver Vehicle Died Dam Traffic Rampur SITE From

Recent Stories

Chughtai Lab comes under fire after its 'wrong rep ..

28 minutes ago

China Mulling Curbs on Rare Earth Exports to Hurt ..

49 seconds ago

Myanmar junta cuts internet again to grind down an ..

50 seconds ago

Final world boxing qualifier for Tokyo Games to be ..

52 seconds ago

1,378 govt houses vacated from illegal occupants

54 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.