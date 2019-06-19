UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 38 People Killed, 3 Injured In Armed Attacks In Central Mali - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 03:00 AM

At Least 38 People Killed, 3 Injured in Armed Attacks in Central Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 38 people were killed and another three were wounded as a result of attacks by armed militants on villages in central Mali on Monday, local media reported Tuesday citing its sources.

The first attack took place in the settlement of Dangafani II, according to Agence de Presse du Mali.

It left 24 people dead and three others injured. The militants also stole cattle and burned some houses down.

Then, militants attacked a truck in the village of Yoro, killing 14 people.

Malian servicemen were sent to the scene to learn the exact circumstances of the attack and to find the perpetrators.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Militants Mali Yoro Media

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

3 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

3 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.