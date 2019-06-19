At Least 38 People Killed, 3 Injured in Armed Attacks in Central Mali - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 38 people were killed and another three were wounded as a result of attacks by armed militants on villages in central Mali on Monday, local media reported Tuesday citing its sources.

The first attack took place in the settlement of Dangafani II, according to Agence de Presse du Mali.

It left 24 people dead and three others injured. The militants also stole cattle and burned some houses down.

Then, militants attacked a truck in the village of Yoro, killing 14 people.

Malian servicemen were sent to the scene to learn the exact circumstances of the attack and to find the perpetrators.